CHP ramping up enforcement on I-80 after semi-truck fires spread to roadside brush

The California Highway Patrol says it is ramping up commercial truck enforcement after after several trucks caught fire in the last month, which spreading to roadside brush in its Gold Run territory along Interstate 80, the CHP said on social media.

“Due to the recent high level of commercial truck brake fires, the Gold Run Area will be stepping up commercial enforcement in the area this week. Extra commercial units will be in the area enforcing speed and brake check violations,” the highway patrol said on Twitter.

CHP’s Gold Run officers patrol Interstate 80, north of Colfax between Auburn and Truckee, on the heavily trafficked corridor to Lake Tahoe.

The announcement comes after two big-rigs ignited fires on I-80 in the last month.

Traffic was backed up on I-80 Aug. 18 near Newcastle Road after a semitrailer caught fire and became fully engulfed. The fire spread to the grass adjacent to the highway, starting a brush fire. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

Another big rig caught fire Aug. 5 causing I-80 to close in both directions near for an hour and snarled traffic for much of morning. The fire spread to the grass near Canyon Way causing a wildland fire. Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit had control of the fire within 10 minutes, The Bee reported.

Highway 50 was also impacted last week when a fire spread from a truck pulling a trailer, burning 20 acres and forcing people to evacuate their homes in the area of Studebaker Road near Greenstone Road in El Dorado County. The fire started when the back wheels of a trailer truck blew and caught fire. The fire spread to the grass along the highway.

Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit responded and quickly gained control of the fire, The Bee reported. No structures were destroyed and people were allowed to return to their homes a few hours after the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.