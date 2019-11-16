Caltrans: Interstate 5 fire repairs will close Arena Boulevard through weekend

The Arena Boulevard off-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the weekend as crews perform emergency repairs to replace infrastructure damaged from last month’s grass fire that burned across the freeway.

The damage occurred after a string of wind-whipped grass fires on October 27 spread to the shoulders and the median of I-5, closing it and Interstate 80 for hours. Several cars that had to be abandoned were also destroyed in the blaze in North Natomas.

Blown by winds, the fire jumped from spot to spot for more than three miles, fire officials said in previous Bee reporting, and burned southward to San Juan Road, where more than 100 firefighters set up a southern boundary to stop the fire from jumping I-80 into South Natomas neighborhoods.

No structures were damaged in the three-plus acre fire, Sacramento Metro Fire Department spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Caltrans’ $2 million emergency contract was authorized to repair a culvert that carried stormwater under the freeway, as well as repaving the ramp, fixing signs and fencing. Crews have already completed repairs on 9,200 feet of guardrail damaged from the blaze.

The ramp, which closed Friday night, is expected to be re-opened by 5 a.m. Monday.