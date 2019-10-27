Large grass fire closes I-5 at Arena Boulevard as wind knocks out Sacramento-area power

Strong overnight winds roiled public transit, whipped up small grass fires and knocked out power in the Sacramento area Sunday morning — unrelated to PG&E’s planned blackouts expected to affect more than 2 million people in Northern California.

The Sacramento Fire Department said on Twitter that both lanes of Interstate 5 were closed near Arena Boulevard due to a two-alarm grass fire.

Northbound traffic is blocked at I-80, while southbound traffic is blocked at Highway 99, effectively shutting down about four miles of I-5.

Fire department spokesman Keith Wade said there were several small grass fires in the area, blowing smoke into the air and forcing crews to race all over town.

“It almost looks like we’re surrounded by smoke,” Wade said.

Natomas residents may have seen smoke pouring from grass fires near I-5 that crews were working on putting out, Wade said, and a handful of other small fires throughout the area were keeping firefighters busy.

The National Weather Service predicted gusts in Sacramento hit 60 miles per hour Sunday and warned that downed lines and fallen trees were a possibility.

“We have heard numerous reports of trees and power lines down,” the weather service’s Sacramento office said in a tweet Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said there were about 1,100 West Sacramento customers and 6,700 in Davis without power due to weather-related outages not connected to the utility’s planned blackouts.

“West Sacramento experiencing some power outages due to high wind,” West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said in a tweet at 10 a.m. “We are NOT on the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff list.”

As a result of the outages, the Davis Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines were experiencing difficulties and warned that calls to the dispatch center may not go through.

Meanwhile, SMUD was reporting more than 40 weather-related power outages affecting about 22,000 customers in Sacramento County, with a large cluster in Natomas reaching more than 12,000 customers.

“SMUD crews are out restoring power safely and as soon as possible,” the local utility said in a tweet.

As of 11 a.m., Sacramento Regional Transit light rail lines were closed after trees fell over tracks.

RT’s blue line was down between 13th Street and its Cosumnes River College station, and its gold line was down from 13th Street to its downtown Sacramento Valley station.

The public transit provider said in a tweet that bus bridges were in effect while crews were working on clearing the lines.

Several residents in the greater Sacramento area reported damages from the wind, mostly from fallen trees.

“Be sure to stay safe if you see any downed power lines!” the NWS said. “Treat any electric equipment as if it may still energized & keep your distance from any electrical wires.”

