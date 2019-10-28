Soda Rock Winery among Sonoma County wineries damaged by rampaging Kincade Fire

Stay up to date on the wildfires with breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Several Sonoma County wineries, including one with historic buildings dating back to 1869, have been burned by the swift-moving Kincade Fire, which has gobbled up more than 66,000 acres, fire officials say.

The Soda Rock Winery in Alexander Valley burned early Sunday, video shows. The rampaging wildfire also burned the nearby Field Stone Winery, Wine Spectator reported. Other wineries in the area reported they were unhurt by the fire so far.

The Soda Rock Winery on Highway 128 dates back to a general store and post office founded in 1869, according to the winery’s website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Flames from the Kincade Fire destroyed the Healdsburg winery, including the original stone building, early Sunday morning.

Videos show flames engulfing the winery about 4 a.m. Pacific time Sunday.

A distinctive 20-foot-tall steel sculpture of a boar at the winery apparently survived the blaze, The Press Democrat reported.

In a post to Instagram, winery owners say they are “devastated” by the news and will pass along any information as soon as possible. All winery employees are safe, the post says. In a later post to InstaStories, the winery says most of its 2019 vintage remains intact since winemaking operations are off-site.

“Glad you are all safe,” read one response to the Instagram post.

“So sad,” read another. “Had my wedding reception there and have been to many events and occasions they held a lot of memories.”

“Being from Malibu we understand what you are going through,” another post reads. “Last year this month it was us.”

The nearby Fieldstone Winery and Moville Vineyards also were hit by the fire, according to reports on Twitter. Tasting rooms at Hanna Winery and Alexander Valley Vineyards appeared to be undamaged.

Vintners at other wineries were keeping a wary eye on the fire’s advance, Wine Spectator reported.

The Alexander Valley of Sonoma County contains 5,000 acres of vineyards with 31 wineries and 82 growers, The Press Democrat reported. Most vintners completed their grape harvest last week.

But Dominic Foppoli of Christopher Creek Winery in Healdsburg said he had not yet harvested his grapes, and now had little hope of doing so, according to the publication.

The site of a previous winery in the 1980s, Soda Rock Winery was restored and re-established in 2000 by current owners Ken and Diane Wilson, the winery’s site says.

The winery includes a tasting room and space for weddings or other events.

The Kincade Fire, which has burned 30,000 acres as of Sunday morning, is 10 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports.

Nearly 90,000 Sonoma County residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as a result of the wind-driven blaze, which erupted Wednesday near Geyserville.