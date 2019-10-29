California fire map: Where are the hotspots in Sonoma County’s Kincade Fire?

As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, California, stands at 75,415 acres, or 118 square miles, and remains at 15 percent containment, according to Cal Fire said.

The wildfire has destroyed 124 structures and is threatening 90,000 more, with 80,000 homes among those at risk.

The map below shows the current fire hotspots. Data may take a moment to load on your computer, so please be patient.

Map of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s the latest information about wildfires burning in California: