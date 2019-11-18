Man killed in Woodland shooting, police say. No suspects identified

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Woodland, with no arrests made and no suspects identified, police say.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. to the area of North and Elm streets to calls of shots fired, and located a man near the 100 block of Elm Street who had died of multiple apparent gunshot wounds, the Woodland Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the motive of the crime is unknown, and homicide investigators continue to search for leads and suspects.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the Yolo County coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Woodland Police Department’s tip line at 530-661-7851.