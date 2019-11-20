Sacramento man, 16 at time of shooting, convicted for 2014 North Highlands murder

A Sacramento man, 16 years old at the time of the crimes, was convicted this week of a robbery and a murder in North Highlands, which occurred two days apart in December 204.

Isshiah Chiles, now 21, was found guilty Tuesday by a Sacramento Superior Court jury in the death of Draven Rafferty, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Dec. 16, 2014, Chiles fatally shot a victim during the course of a robbery, according to the news release. The victim’s friend had arranged to buy marijuana from one of Chiles’ associates, but was instead robbed at gunpoint on arrival, in the 6800 block of Walerga Road. Chiles shot Rafferty in the chest, the DA’s news release said.

Chiles also was convicted for a separate robbery of another victim two days earlier. In that robbery, the DA’s office said Chiles and two accomplices robbed a victim who was riding his bike home from a toy drive, and then Chiles shot that victim in the leg.

Chiles was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for the crimes, court records show. He also pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with a firearm, which the DA’s news release says was related to a third, separate shooting in April 2015.

Chiles faces a maximum of 83 years to life in prison and is set to be sentenced in February.

Sacramento County inmate records show Chiles was booked into the county jail Nov. 14, 2017, one day before his 19th birthday, with assistance from the Sacramento Adult Probation Division. Charges were filed against then 16-year-old Chiles on April 22, 2015, four days after the third incident, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.