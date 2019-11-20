Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Rancho Cordova as homicide

A man died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, after being found injured at a residence on Starrlyn Way in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it is now investigating the Tuesday morning death of a man in Rancho Cordova as a shooting homicide.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said the 47-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in a neighborhood near Starrlyn Way and Georgetown Drive had been shot.

Deputies were initially unsure of what caused the man’s injuries, but have since determined that he was suffering from a gunshot wound in the lower body, the Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders took the man to a hospital after attempting life-saving measures, where he later died.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office has yet to release the man’s identity. No further information was available.