Police release video of Norwood assault the left two officers injured, killed a dog

The Sacramento Police Department release body camera footage Friday of an incident this week in which two officers were injured and a dog was killed while responding a 911 call in north Sacramento reporting a man threatening to kill the caller with a hatchet.

The video shows an officers contacting Alvin Williams, 36, the reported suspect in Magpie Creek near Interstate 80 and Norwood Avenue. Williams is carrying a stick in one hand, a rock in another. He also has a pit bull on a leash with him.

When officers find him standing near the edge of the channelized creek Wednesday morning, Williams says “I don’t deal with the police.”

“Well, you do today,” an officer responds.

Williams begins backing away from the officers. When they ask him to drop his rock, he begins yelling “Allahu akbar” repeatedly before throwing the rock at one of the officers.

He then flees and an officer tells dispatch “he just threw a rock at me and he hit me with it.”

The officers catch up to Williams and announces a Taser before firing it at him, according to the video. Williams falls to the ground when hit with Taser pins and yells out in pain before the video abruptly ends.

In a news release Wednesday, the department said Williams’ dog began biting an officer while they were trying to gain control of the suspect and the officer fired his gun at the dog, fatally wounding it.

The officer suffered injuries to a leg from the dog bite and was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released. The officer who was injured by the rock suffered swelling and bruising, the department said.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer, according to jail records. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.

Sacramento Police release the bodycam video to the public after a request from The Sacramento Bee.