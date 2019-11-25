Sacramento man convicted in murder of woman, 56, shot in head outside check-cashing store

Shylow Therman, 39, of Sacramento.

A Sacramento man arrested in January for the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old woman at a check-cashing business has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Shylow Therman, 39 at the time of his arrest, was found guilty last Thursday by a jury in the Dec. 22 murder of Dorthea Brewer, also of Sacramento, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.

A jury also found that the murder was committed during the course of a robbery by Therman, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release.

The shooting happened at a check-cashing store on Florin Road in south Sacramento, where Brewer had gone to buy lottery tickets, according to the DA news release.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Therman had stood behind the victim in line, then approached her at the window of her vehicle outside the business, grabbed the victim’s purse and demanded her money at gunpoint, the news release said.

During a struggle, Therman shot the victim once in the head, according to the news release. Brewer was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Therman was identified using surveillance video from the store, and detectives also matched a shell casing found at the scene to a firearm found in Therman’s possession at the time of his arrest.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Therman for the homicide on Jan. 22, while he was in custody for unrelated charges, as The Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

Therman faces a maximum of life in prison with no possibility of parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20.