Second drive-by shooting North Sacramento wounds 17-year-old girl, two men on Saturday

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday evening that left three people hospitalized. Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 6:45 p.m. to the 3400 block of Mabel Street in the Strawberry Manor section of North Sacramento.

At the scene, authorities located three victims with gunshot wounds. The two adult men and 17-year-old woman were hospitalized for treatment. Officer Karl Chan of the Sacramento Police Department said that all three victims are expected to survive.

The shooting is in the early stages of investigation and no suspect information is known yet.

Saturday saw three shootings in Sacramento’s city limits, including another drive-by shooting in Del Paso Heights that killed a 9-year-old girl and wounded three others. Another incident late Saturday on the on Jackson Road involved a 17-year-old who was found dead from a gunshot wound after he drove a vehicle into a power pole.

Chan said there is no immediate indication that the shootings are connected.

