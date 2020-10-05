One victim in Arden Arcade halal market shooting died, Sacramento sheriff’s officials say

A man is dead and two others remained hospitalized Monday after they were shot by a gunman they didn’t know at a halal market Saturday in Arden Arcade, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

The three victims were shot by a 33-year-old man, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon in a news release. The man who opened fire at the East Market & Restaurant, then turned the gun on himself, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials have said.

The suspect shot a 27-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital, where “he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” according to Monday’s news release.

A 19-year-old man struck by gunfire was hospitalized and remained in critical condition Monday, sheriff’s officials said. A 30-year-old man shot at the market was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities on Monday had not released the name of the victim who died or the suspected gunman. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release those names once their families have been properly notified.

The shooting occurred at the market, which sells halal and Afghan groceries and meals in the 3400 block of El Camino Avenue, a block south of Watt Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said Monday that detectives do not believe the suspect and the victims knew each other. She also said the detectives did not have any indication that the shooting at the Afghan market was a hate crime.

The detectives on Monday had not determined a motive for the shooting.

About 3:10 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls reporting the shooting at the El Camino Avenue market. A sheriff’s spokesman has said early reports indicated the gunman had entered a store in the area and shot three people, who were found injured inside and outside the building.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the market shooting to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially by calling 916-874-8477 or through the P3 Tips website and app.

