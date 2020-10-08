Deputies arrest man accused of vandalizing eight vehicles, Placer County deputies say

Deputies arrested a man who vandalized eight vehicles in an Auburn parking lot after construction workers refused to let him borrow their tools, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

David Paul Brandlein of Auburn remained in custody at Placer County Jail on Thursday afternoon on charges of vandalism and obstructing law enforcement officials. He also was being held on suspicion of violating probation, according to jail records.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Brandlein, 54, was on probation for an elder abuse conviction when he was taken into custody by deputies last week.

The incident occurred Oct. 1 at the parking lot near Professional Drive in Auburn. Deputies responded to a report of vandalism.

Sheriff’s officials said a suspect, later identified as Brandlein, approached the construction workers in the parking lot and asked to borrow their tools. The workers told Brandlein no.

Then, Brandlein tried to remove an item from the construction crew’s work truck, before he walked over to the driver’s side mirror and punched it, breaking the glass, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brandlein then vandalized seven other vehicles, damaging windows, paint jobs, side mirrors, bumpers and license plates, sheriff’s officials said.

Brandlein ignored the deputies’ commands to stop, sheriff’s officials said, but the deputies eventually were able to detain him.

Authorities set Brandlein’s bail at $70,000, and he was scheduled to appear in Placer Superior Court on Oct. 13.