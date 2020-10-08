Sacramento Bee Logo
Grass Valley police vehicle in head-on crash during CHP pursuit, authorities say

A Grass Valley police vehicle crashed head-on with a stolen pickup Thursday during a pursuit on Highway 49 in Grass Valley.
A police vehicle crashed head-on with a stolen pickup Thursday during a pursuit on Highway 49 in Grass Valley before the suspect was taken into custody.

The Grass Valley Police Department said one of its officers was involved in the head-on collision during the pursuit. The department said the officer was taken to a hospital and was OK.

Police said the California Highway Patrol had been chasing the suspect in a vehicle that he abandoned. The suspect ran away before he stole another vehicle that crashed with the patrol vehicle, police said.

The Union newspaper reported that CHP pursuit was part of a four-hour chase that started about 12:15 p.m. Thursday with a traffic stop at a gas station along McKnight Way after a report of a stolen Ford pickup.

The suspect, later identified as Patrick Grady, left the stolen vehicle and ran from police before stealing another pickup and crashing with the police vehicle. Grady, 37, was taken into custody, the CHP and the Police Department told The Union.

