SWAT team searches North Sacramento neighborhood for police chase suspect

Police officers and a SWAT team on Tuesday evening were searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle chase before he crashed and ran away into a North Sacramento neighborhood.

The incident began about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers tried to pull over a vehicle, said Officer Karl Chan, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Chan said the driver, and the only person in the vehicle, refused to stop. A short vehicle pursuit ensued, before officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers in a police helicopter spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Del Paso and Arcade boulevards, Chan said. The suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole and ran from the vehicle.

Chan said officers have set-up a perimeter around the area as they search for the suspect. He said, based on information so far, officers believe the suspect may possibly be armed with a gun, so SWAT team officers have been called to safely search the area.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.