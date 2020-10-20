Man shot, killed at Upper Land Park apartment complex in Sacramento

A man was shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex in Sacramento’s Upper Land Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to Seavey Circle shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and located a man with at least one gunshot injury, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Fire personnel transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No suspect description is available and the motive for the shooting remains unclear as of Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All of Seavey Circle runs through the Marina Vista apartments, a public housing project. Monday’s shooting marks the second deadly shooting at the apartments in four months.

On July 3, one man was killed and another hospitalized in critical condition following a late-night shooting on Seavey Circle, police said at the time. The Police Department has not announced any arrests connected to that shooting.