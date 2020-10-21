Placer sheriff’s officials release video of bank robber who got away with stolen cash

Investigators on Wednesday released security camera video and a description of a suspect who robbed a bank in Placer County last week and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery occurred about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at a Bank of the West branch in Kings Beach. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The bank robber told the teller he had a gun hidden beneath his clothing and threatened the teller, sheriff’s officials said. The robber then took off with the stolen money.

Investigators believed the bank robber may have driven away in an unidentified vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials described the suspect as a heavy-set man in his mid-50s, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall with bushy dark hair. The suspect was wearing black wire-rimmed glasses, a white mask, a white sweatshirt with distinctive patterned, gray pants and white shoes.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this suspect or the bank robbery to call Detective Riella at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6320.