DUI suspect hit 6 cars, then drove until his front wheel fell off, Woodland police say

Police arrested Mario Lopez, 18, on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run early Friday, October 23, 2020. Authorities say Lopez stopped when the front right wheel of the sedan he was driving “sheared off.”

A Woodland man was arrested early Friday morning, accused of striking a half-dozen vehicles while driving under the influence, police said.

Around 12:15 a.m., witnesses began to report that an apparently intoxicated driver had struck an occupied vehicle near East Gum Avenue and Matmor Road before fleeing the scene on Farnham Avenue, the Woodland Police Department said in a social media post.

Police said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Mario Lopez, then “crashed into approximately five other vehicles along Farnham,” a residential roadway.

At some point in the string of collisions, the suspect vehicle, a gray sedan, lost its front passenger side wheel.

“The front right wheel assembly and control arm was sheared off of the vehicle Mr. Lopez was driving but he continued driving until his vehicle stopped” at Maxwell Avenue, where officers contacted and arrested him, the department wrote.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on DUI and hit-and-run charges, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Police did not report any injuries in the incident.

