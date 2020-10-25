Man crashes vehicle in Rosemont after being shot in the neck, Sacramento deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that left a man injured in Rosemont on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Pinata Way after receiving a 911 call from the victim saying he had been shot in the neck, before he crashed his vehicle.

The victim was conscious when he was found around 3 p.m. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was unable to provide any information about the suspect.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred from one car into the victim’s car as they were passing each other, though Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, says the investigation has been slowed by the lack of cooperation of the victim and witnesses.

“No one wanted to say a word,” Grassmann said.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no information about the suspect or motive yet.