Passenger killed in North Highlands crash following brief police pursuit

A passenger was killed and a driver seriously injured when a car involved in a pursuit through North Highlands struck two vehicles in an intersection early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2002 Audi on Auburn Boulevard near Watt Avenue shortly before 1:20 a.m. The vehicle sped away on northbound Watt, and the deputy lost sight after a brief chase, the CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a news release.

The Audi then crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues a short distance away, according to the CHP.

A passenger in the Audi was killed and its driver suffered major injuries. Occupants in the two other vehicles had only mild injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP responded to the collision and is continuing to investigate the incident.

No other details about the incident have been released by the CHP or the Sheriff’s Office, and none of the involved parties have been identified.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.