Man killed, multiple people hospitalized in I-5 big rig crash near Sacramento airport

A man died and others suffered major injuries after a big rig crashed into three stopped vehicles Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel responded to the incident shortly before 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, the CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a news release.

Officials say a big rig traveling in the fast lane at unknown speed failed to stop for heavy traffic and collided with a Chevrolet van, a Ram pickup truck and a Kia just north of Airport Boulevard, according to the CHP.

“Multiple parties” were hospitalized with major injuries, including a 40-year-old man driving the Kia, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 5 p.m., the CHP news release said.

The big rig driver cooperated with authorities, and the CHP does not suspect intoxication was a factor. Officials are continuing to investigate why the vehicle failed to stop.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation, and the CHP asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact its North Sacramento office.