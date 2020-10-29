Sacramento Bee Logo
Sacramento County arson suspect sought after series of dumpster fires in Florin area

Fire and law enforcement officials in Sacramento County are seeking an arson suspect following multiple suspicious dumpster fires Thursday morning in the Florin area.

Sacramento Metro Fire District said in social media reports that fires ignited near Stockton Boulevard, Florin Road and 65th Street.

Based on witness reports, investigators described the possibly suspect as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, who was seen riding a silver bicycle, wearing jean shorts and a blue shirt, Metro Fire said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the investigation, according to Metro Fire.

Anyone with information about the dumpster fire incident can call Metro Fire’s arson tip line at 916-859-3775. Tips can be left anonymously.

