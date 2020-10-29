Sacramento County arson suspect sought after series of dumpster fires in Florin area

Fire and law enforcement officials in Sacramento County are seeking an arson suspect following multiple suspicious dumpster fires Thursday morning in the Florin area.

Sacramento Metro Fire District said in social media reports that fires ignited near Stockton Boulevard, Florin Road and 65th Street.

Based on witness reports, investigators described the possibly suspect as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, who was seen riding a silver bicycle, wearing jean shorts and a blue shirt, Metro Fire said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the investigation, according to Metro Fire.

Anyone with information about the dumpster fire incident can call Metro Fire’s arson tip line at 916-859-3775. Tips can be left anonymously.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Arson Tip Line is (916) 859-3775 & information can be provided anonymously. Based on witness reports, Investigators are looking searching the area for an approximately 6 ft tall hispanic or black male adult wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts, & riding a silver bicycle. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 29, 2020