Placer County deputies nab suspect after brazen carjacking outside Little Caesars Pizza

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman after a brazen carjacking occurred outside a pizza restaurant in Auburn, authorities said.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of a carjacking at the Little Caesars Pizza on Grass Valley Highway about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. When the victim realized her car was being stolen, she tried to enter the vehicle through the passenger’s side window, but she lost her grip and fell to the ground after being dragged a short distance as the suspect sped away, deputies said.

Part of the carjacking was captured in a video released by the Sheriff’s Office. The victim did not suffer major injuries, deputies said.

Less than an hour later, a detective located the victim’s gold 1998 Toyota Camry about four miles away near Ophir and Stone House roads, authorities said. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, 46-year-old Mindy Lynn Moore of Auburn, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking.

Moore was being held Thursday at the Auburn Jail on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6, according to jail records.

