64-year-old Citrus Heights man shot dead in police standoff identified by coroner

A man shot and killed by police during a Monday standoff in Citrus Heights has been identified by coroner’s officials.

An officer fatally shot Bruce Allan Shumaker, 64, after Shumaker allegedly fired at him from the backyard of his home on Twin Oaks Avenue, according to Sacramento County Coroner’s Office records and statements earlier this week from the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a neighborhood disturbance.

The suspect pointed a firearm at officers upon arrival, authorities said. An officer fired back in response, and the man fled inside his home and barricaded himself, Citrus Heights Police spokesman Lt. Chad Morris said.

Nearby neighbors were then evacuated or asked to shelter in place, and a police SWAT team arrived. After hours of attempting to negotiate, the suspect at about 5:20 p.m. went into the backyard of his home, “pointed a firearm directly” at an officer and “discharged his firearm at the officer in an obvious attempt to shoot him,” the department said in a news release.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bullet missed the officer, who “simultaneously returned fire,” hitting the suspect.

Shumaker succumbed to the gunshot injury, pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Citrus Heights Police Department and Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Court records show no prior criminal charges for Shumaker in Sacramento County.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER