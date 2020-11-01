Yolo County man convicted of multiple child molestation counts, could face life in prison

Sac Courts stockart

A Knights Landing man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Friday of 14 counts of child molestation.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Eduardo Castro in March for crimes involving four victims committed from the mid 1990s until 2019, according to a news release from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Castro, 58, was arrested March 19 and booked into Yolo County Jail, where he will remain until his sentencing, according to jail records.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig praised the victims who testified and celebrated the guilty verdicts as justice for them.

“It takes a lot of courage for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and disclose the awful crimes that often take place when other witnesses are not there to see it,” Reisig said in the news release.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Castro is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge David Reed on Dec. 2 and will be required to register as a sex offender under California Penal Code Section 290.