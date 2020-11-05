Man found dead in south Sacramento following anonymous tip to authorities

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead of an upper-body injury during an overnight welfare check in south Sacramento County.

Deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District notified the sheriff’s dispatch center it received an anonymous call regarding a possibly dead individual at that location, according to the news release.

Deputies found an unresponsive man “with an undetermined injury to the upper body” in that area, the Sheriff’s Office said. Metro Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident, with no further information available.

Identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

