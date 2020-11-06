Sacramento County man convicted of murder for shooting ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Sac Courts stockart

A Sacramento County jury on Thursday convicted a Rio Linda man who shot to death his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend as he stood in the driveway of her home three years ago, prosecutors said.

The jury found Joshua Alan Imber guilty of first-degree murder of Charles Dynes, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The conviction also included an enhancement for using a gun in the murder.

The defendant on Oct. 23 pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun, prosecutors said. Imber, 40, now faces a maximum sentence of 81 years and four months to life in prison for Dynes’ death.

On Sept. 27, 2017, Imber told his ex-girlfriend he was “contemplating suicide and made a remark about shooting her new boyfriend, Mr. Dynes,” according to the news release.

Soon after, Imber went to his ex-girlfriend’s house with a loaded .22 caliber handgun, found Dynes in the home’s driveway and fired seven bullets at him, prosecutors said.

Dynes was struck by gunfire multiple times, including a fatal wound to his head, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Second Street in Rio Linda. Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have said several residents called authorities after hearing gunfire and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Dynes in the driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said. The deputies administered first aid, and Dynes was treated by medics at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. He died later.

Imber had left the area but was arrested the following morning. Prosecutors said authorities found the murder weapon in Imber’s car.

Sheriff’s detectives had a description of Imber’s vehicle and information from witnesses, and they asked the California Highway Patrol to help find Imber.

The shooting suspect was spotted driving in Corning in Tehama County. The detectives, with the CHP’s help, tried to pull over Imber, but he sped away, sheriff’s officials said. The pursuit ended near Interstate 5 and County Road 20, where Imber was arrested.

On Friday morning, Imber remained in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is scheduled to return to Sacramento Superior Court Jan. 15, when Judge Sharon Lueras is expected to sentence him.