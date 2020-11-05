Roseville police identify man who pulled machete from his pants during store robbery

Roseville police are searching for a man who was accused of wielding a machete while robbing a convenience store.

The Roseville Police Department said it has identified the suspect as John Bontemps. Police said Bontemps is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, vehicle burglary and possibly other crimes following an incident that occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Cirby Way, just east of Roseville Road and Foothills Boulevard.

In a surveillance video released by police, the man investigators identified as Bontemps is seen pulling a machete from his pants during a confrontation with a store clerk. The man brandished the weapon, vandalized the store and then vandalized a vehicle outside the store, police said.

Investigators said Bontemps fled on Cirby Way. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.