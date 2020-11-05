Driver on Interstate 80 in Rocklin struck by gunfire from another vehicle, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers on Thursday were investigating a shooting after a driver was struck by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 80 in Rocklin.

The man struck by gunfire was hospitalized and appeared to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, said Officer David Martinez, a spokesman for the CHP’s Auburn Area Office.

The shooting reportedly occurred about 4 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 80, just west of Rocklin Road. Martinez said the victim was driving a silver sedan and heading west on the freeway from Rocklin Road.

Someone opened fire from a silver sport utility vehicle, possibly a GMC, Martinez said. Two bullets struck the driver in the sedan.

The injured driver exited I-80 and pulled over at a gas station along Stanford Ranch Road in Rocklin. There, an employee gas station employee became aware of the driver with the gunshot wounds and called 911, Martinez said.

Officers from the Rocklin Police Department responded to the report of the gunshot victim and initially investigated the shooting until it was determined the shooting occurred on I-80 and in the CHP’s jurisdiction.

About 9:30 a.m. Thursday, CHP officers closed the westbound lanes of I-80, between Rocklin Road and Highway 65, to search for evidence, Martinez said. After about 25 minutes, the freeway’s westbound lanes were reopened.