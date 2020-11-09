Video, a sweatshirt and months of investigation lead to arrest in Placer burglaries

Security camera video, a sweatshirt and months of investigation led detectives to identify and arrest a parolee suspected of stealing bicycles, tools, wallets and high-end purses from homes and vehicles in Placer County.

Juan Carmona, 49. of Concord, was arrested in connection with the series of burglaries, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Carmona was booked at the Placer County Jail Nov. 2, and he remained there Monday with his bail amount set at $110,000, according to jail records.

Detectives say Carmona also is suspected in burglaries in El Dorado and Contra Costa counties.

The Sheriff’s Office in June received several reports of burglaries in Granite Bay. Residents told deputies that bicycles, tools, wallets and high-end purses were stolen from their garages and vehicles.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect in those burglaries was spotted wearing a San Francisco Giants sweatshirt with the word “LOVE.” Investigators released security camera video of the suspect burglarizing a garage, asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The suspect was spotted again wearing the same sweatshirt in October, sheriff’s officials said. This time, the suspect stole a Yamaha dirt bike from a garage.

The sheriff’s property crimes detectives had been investigating the series of burglaries for months. The detectives eventually gathered information that led them to Carmona, who was on post-release community supervision, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The detectives learned that Carmona was in the town of Willows in Glenn County. On Oct. 30, the detectives drove to Willows and questioned Carmona.

Sheriff’s officials said the detectives searched Carmona’s RV and found the purses, tools, and bicycles reported stolen in June in Placer County. The detectives also learned of two storage units associated with Carmona in Brentwood and Martinez in Contra Costa County.

On Nov. 2, the detectives served a search warrant for the storage units. Sheriff’s officials said the detectives found and recovered a stolen Yamaha dirt bike, along with additional stolen property.

Carmona was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the Granite Bay thefts. Sheriff’s officials said Carmona also is linked to burglaries in El Dorado and Contra Costa counties.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who was victimized in these burglaries linked to Carmona or who has information about these burglaries to call Detective Albonetti at 916-652-2411.