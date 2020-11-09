Authorities release name of stabbing suspect shot to death by Sacramento police

Authorities have released the name of a man who had allegedly stabbed a victim and was threatening to stab him again before Sacramento police shot and killed the suspect.

Michael Andre Wright, 52, of Sacramento, was shot during the encounter with with police officers last week, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said in a Sacramento Police Department news release hours after the fatal shooting.

About 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers received 911 calls about a disturbance, including one from a male who told authorities he was being stabbed by another male inside an apartment on Park City Court in the city’s Pocket neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the apartment and found the victim “on the floor surrounded by a large amount of blood,” and the suspect was still threatening him with a knife, police officials said.

At least one officer then opened fire at the knife-wielding suspect, according to the news release. The suspect was struck by the gunfire. It was not clear how many officers responded to the call.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police officials have said the victim was expected to survive.

Department homicide detectives were investigating the shooting internally, according to the news release. Under the city’s police use-of-force policy, the department will publicly release video and audio from the deadly shooting within 30 days.