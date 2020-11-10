Grandmother and ‘hardworking’ restaurant owner killed in Solano County hit-and-run

Investigators on Tuesday continued their search for the driver of a small sport utility vehicle that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that struck two elderly pedestrians, killing a restaurant owner and seriously injuring her husband in the Solano County town of Dixon.

Adelina Rendon Diaz, 70, was the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle that left before authorities arrived Sunday night in Dixon, according to the Solano County Coroner’s Office. She was the owner of Taqueria Adelina, which is near the scene of the hit-and-run.

By Monday evening, the Dixon Police Department found the white 2010 Nissan Murano that investigators are calling “a vehicle of interest.” Police officials said the vehicle with Virginia a license plate URS-7882 had already been impounded, but they were still looking for its owner.

Investigators have found and impounded a white 2010 Nissan Murano (pictured) they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night Nov. 9, 2020, near North First and East B streets in Dixon, California. Dixon Police Department

The deadly hit-and-run was initially reported about 8 p.m. Sunday as a call for police to check on a person on the ground near North First and East B streets, the Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers arrived at the scene as other calls to dispatchers reported a hit-and-run. Police said the officers found a passerby who was performing CPR on Rendon Diaz. She was unresponsive, so officers joined the passerby trying to revive her.

Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived at the scene and took over life-saving measures, but Rendon died from her injuries.

Rendon Diaz’s 71-year-old husband was found nearby and taken by ambulance to a hospital. He was treated after suffering what appeared to be serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police officials said.

Atzimba Bocanegra said Monday on an online fundraiser that her grandparents were the victims of Sunday’s hit-and-run. She added that her grandfather was recovering from surgery.

Bocanegra started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for her grandmother’s funeral expenses and her grandfather’s medical bills. She thanked all her grandmother’s friends, family and loyal customers who have supported them throughout the years.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“My Grandmother was mostly known as a sweet hardworking lady who cooked at Taqueria Adelina,” Bocanegra wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Our family is beyond grateful for all the prayers and contributions from the community.”

Police said the impounded Nissan Murano has two distinct decals on the rear window. The department on Monday released photos of the vehicle and its rear window.

Authorities asked the vehicle’s owner or anyone with information about the hit-and-run, the vehicle or its driver to call Dixon police Detective Alberto Oliveira at 707-678-7080.