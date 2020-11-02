CHP looking for driver after vehicle hits Modesto pedestrian near Thunder Valley Casino

The California Highway Patrol on Monday was looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian near Thunder Valley Casino and Resort in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old Modesto man, died from his injuries, according to the CHP. The Placer County Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been notified.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers from the CHP’s Auburn Area Office were called to investigate a report of a body found along Athens Avenue, just west of Industrial Avenue. When the officers arrived, firefighters informed them the Modesto man had died and it appeared he had been struck by a vehicle.

The CHP said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stop at the scene, and officers were still looking for the vehicle and its driver.

The westbound lanes of Athens Avenue were closed for about two hours as officers investigated and collected evidence. CHP officials said it appeared some plastic debris from the involved vehicle was left behind at the scene.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators asked anyone with information or who may have witnessed the hit-and-run to call the CHP’s Auburn Area Office at 916-663-3344.