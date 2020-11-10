Sacramento Bee Logo
Authorities investigating plane crash near Nevada County Airport in Grass Valley

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash that occurred Tuesday near Grass Valley.

The plane went down at 3:40 p.m. about 1 1/2 miles southwest of Nevada County Airport near Highway 174 and Meadow View Drive, authorities said. Ian Gregor, a public affairs specialist with the FAA, said the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA-38 reported engine problems before crashing into trees in the area.

The pilot reportedly suffered major injuries in the crash, but there was no official word on his condition. The pilot was the only person onboard, Gregor said.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, authorities said. The NTSB will determine the probable cause. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

