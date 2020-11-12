Arson, attempted murder charges for man who started motor home fire, Placer deputies say

Authorities have arrested a 65-year-old man suspected of starting a fire underneath a propane tank in an attempt to burn a motor home in Foresthill, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

On Thursday morning, Robert Byron Palmer was being held at the Placer County Jail without bail. Palmer, of Foresthill, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

About 6 a.m. Saturday, a resident woke up to noises outside his motor home in Foresthill. The man went outside to determine what was making those noises and recognized Palmer standing by the motor home, sheriff’s officials said.

The resident told deputies Palmer ran to his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, and drove away. The resident then noticed smoke and flames coming out from the back of his motor home.

Sheriff’s officials said the resident saw a stack of firewood with a burning road flare directly under the propane tank on his motor home. The resident quickly put out the fire before deputies arrived.

The deputies and detectives launched an investigation. Sheriff’s officials said it appeared Palmer intentionally started the fire, so the detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Palmer.

About 12:45 a.m. the following day, Palmer was found in Vallejo and arrested by the Vallejo Police Department. Palmer has since been returned to Placer County.