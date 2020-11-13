Sacramento County man accused of online misconduct with minors, possessing child porn

A federal grand jury has indicted a 37-year-old Sacramento County man accused of possessing child pornography and trying to convince three children online to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.

Matthew Goyder, of Folsom, on Thursday was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, receiving child pornography and distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.

Goyder was initially arrested by the Folsom Police Department in March after a 12-year-old Florida girl reported Goyder’s alleged misconduct to authorities.

The five-count federal indictment alleges that Goyder persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced the three children to send him the sexually explicit images, which he intended to distribute. The indictment alleges that Goyder’s misconduct occurred from July 2017 through March of this year.

Goyder was in possession of “46 albums of child pornography images and video,” according to the indictment filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of California. Federal prosecutors said in the news release that Goyder received and distributed child porn.

After his arrest in March, Folsom police officials said Goyder posed as a 14-year-old boy and contacted the 12-year-old Florida girl online in November 2019. Police said Goyder threatened the girl, demanding she make illicit videos and pictures to send to him.

The girl reported those online threats to her parents, who called police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to start an investigation. Authorities served a search warrant on March 5 at Goyder’s home and workplace, where several electronic devices were seized.

At that time, Folsom police officials said it was “highly unlikely” there was only one victim, and they believed there were more victims contacted by Goyder.

If convicted of child sexual exploitation, Goyder would face 15 to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to prosecutors. They also said Goyder, if convicted of receiving and distributing child porn, would face five to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.