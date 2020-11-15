Sacramento Police fatally shoot suspected gunman after crowd flees warehouse gathering

One man was killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting at a warehouse gathering in North Sacramento.

Around 6:30 p.m., Sacramento Police responded to a report of vehicles being driven recklessly in the 1600 block of Juliesse Avenue in the Cannon Industrial Park, not far from Del Paso Boulevard and the Hagginwood neighborhood. Upon arriving, officers saw a large group of people at a boxing event in the warehouse and a patrol sergeant who responded remained at the property.

Around 8 p.m., the crowd began running out of the building and police said the sergeant was told of a gunman inside the warehouse. As the sergeant walked toward the building, he heard multiple gunshots. The officer ran toward the sound and confronted a man seen pointing a gun toward a crowd in the building, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

Police said the sergeant shot the suspect, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said they recovered the man’s firearm, identified as a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Officer Karl Chan, a spokesman for the department, said it was not immediately known if the suspect fired any shots toward the sergeant.

Officers canvassing near the warehouse located another person who was shot in the leg. He was transported to a hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said they are investigating the circumstances of that shooting and are unsure if the victim was shot by the suspect.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the incident, while the Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are monitoring the investigation.

The officer-involved shooting requires that video and audio associated with the incident must be released to the public within 30 days, due to the Sacramento City Council’s policy on police use of force and SB 1421. Detectives are working to identify and retrieve the video of the incident, according to the department’s press release.

The identity of the suspected gunman will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.