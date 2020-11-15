Man found unresponsive in Arden Arcade apartment died from stab wounds, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious stabbing death after finding an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead.

The incident, which led to a heavy law enforcement presence and a call to avoid the area, occurred in Arden Arcade in the 2000 block of Red Robin Lane, near Howe and Marconi avenues.

Deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man at an apartment complex just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving, deputies and fire personnel began life-saving measures, but the 38-year-old man was declared dead soon after. Authorities were not immediately able to identify a cause of death but later determined that the victim had been stabbed, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his family is notified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

