Authorities release name of Sacramento man stabbed to death and found in apartment

Authorities have released the name of a Sacramento man who had been stabbed and was found unresponsive at an Arden Arcade apartment Saturday night shortly before he died.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday released the name of Keishun Hollins, who was found at the apartment in the 2000 block of Red Robin Lane. First responders performed life-saving measures on Hollins, 38, but he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call reporting an unresponsive man at the Red Robin Lane apartment complex, near Howe and Marconi avenues.

Initially, it was not immediately clear to authorities what caused Hollins’ death. But investigators later determined Hollins had been stabbed, sheriff’s officials have said.

Homicide detectives questioned witnesses and gathered evidence at the apartment complex. The detectives determined Hollins was associated with the apartment, but the circumstances that led to his death were unclear, sheriff’s officials said.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially by calling 916-874-8477.