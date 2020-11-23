Deputies arrest Sacramento man after $20,000 worth of marijuana is stolen in Yolo County

Deputies arrested a Sacramento man and were looking for other suspects after $20,000 worth of marijuana was stolen from a licensed cannabis growing site over the weekend in Yolo County.

The marijuana burglary was reported in progress shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the cannabis growing site in the Rumsey area, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

As sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported burglary, three vehicles believed to be involved in the theft were spotted heading east on State Route 16, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities immediately found one of the vehicles abandoned in Capay. Sheriff’s officials said the two other suspect vehicles were pursued until they crashed into each other near Esparto. One of the vehicles was disabled in the crash.

At the crash site, deputies apprehended Kevin Toney, 23, of Sacramento, sheriff’s officials said. Two other suspects ran away.

The second vehicle in the crash was found abandoned several hours later in Esparto, and authorities found in that vehicle a large quantity of marijuana, sheriff’s officials said.

Two vehicles allegedly involved in a marijuana theft at a licensed cannabis growing site in Yolo County crashed near Esparto, California during a police chase early Saturday Nov. 21, 2020. Investigators found a large amount of marijuana in one of the vehicles. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Investigators have determined thieves got away with about $20,000 worth of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Toney was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and criminal conspiracy.

The investigators asked anyone with additional information about the marijuana burglary to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-668-5280 or 530-666-8282. Callers can submit a tip confidentially by calling 530-668-5248.