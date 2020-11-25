Suspected DUI driver arrested after fiery crash at Roseville fire station, police say

A car crashed and caught fire at the Roseville Fire Department Station 6 on East Roseville Parkway in Roseville, California on Saturday Nov. 21, 2020.

Police arrested a man suspected of driving while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle into a Roseville fire station before the car was engulfed in flames.

The fiery crash occurred early Saturday at Fire Station 6 on East Roseville Parkway, just south of Interstate 80. Firefighters in the station woke up to the sound of the crash, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

The firefighters went outside and found the driver had exited the car, and the vehicle was on fire, officials said. The firefighters called for additional help as they worked to put out the vehicle fire.

The firefighters also provided emergency medical treatment to the driver at the scene, before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The firefighters quickly extinguished the vehicle fire, according to the Fire Department.

The fire station sustained structural damage to a column near the front entrance. Fire officials said the station is still habitable, and no firefighters were injured.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Juan Barkley, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said Rob Baquera, a Roseville Police Department spokesman.