Man injured and another arrested after south Sacramento shooting, police officials say

A man was injured early Wednesday and another was arrested after a shooting in a south Sacramento residential neighborhood, police officials said.

The shooting was initially reported shortly after 3 a.m. as a disturbance in the 1700 block of 71st Avenue, a few blocks south of Meadowview Road and east of Freeport Boulevard.

A man had what appeared to be a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento Police Department. There was no further information about the injured man available.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a suspect, later identified as Trevonne Geiger, 26, of Sacramento, police officials said.

Geiger was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of felony assault, according to the Police Department.

Geiger also was booked at the Sacramento County Jail on an arrest warrant, charging him with grand theft, according to jail records. His bail amount was set at $70,500.