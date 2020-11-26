Gunman convicted of attempted murder in Elk Grove shooting given 32 years to life

A man who was convicted of attempted murder for a shooting near Elk Grove was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

In a news release, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Jamaal Darris Gooding was given his sentence last week in connection with the 2015 shooting.

On June 14, 2019, he was convicted of premeditated attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and the jury further found he had caused injury with a firearm as well.

The shooting took place on Oct. 31, 2015, when Gooding was believed to have gotten into an argument outside a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Elk Grove Florin and Calvine roads.

Gooding pulled out a revolver, shot three times, striking another person in the thigh and chest, puncturing a lung in the process. Video surveillance footage implicated Gooding as the suspect. After a search of his home, law enforcement found a revolver matching the description of the gun used in the shooting. Additionally, Gooding’s phone contained text messages relating to the shooting, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

