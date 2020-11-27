1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Arden Fair shooting; Sacramento mall shut down

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

One person was killed and another person wounded following a shooting at Arden Fair mall, according to emergency officials.

The sprawling shopping hub was evacuated Friday following the shooting just after 6 p.m. Police are advising shoppers to leave the property and for nearby motorists to avoid the area.

Officers and investigators are concentrated near the mall’s southwest entrance, where the shooting is believed to have occurred. That entrance is between the Forever 21 store and the former Sleep Number location.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, two people were wounded and the gunman fled the area. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed one of the victims died; the other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues,” the police department said in a social media post. They later added: “Officers are still in the early of stages of this investigation. We can confirm that this was not an active shooter incident.”

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at Arden Fair on a normally busy Black Friday, though a few die-hard shoppers were there Friday morning looking for the latest Christmas must-haves, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox’s newest generation of consoles.

Nathan Spradlin, a spokesman for Arden Fair’s operator, said the mall was closed for the night after the shooting, but had no other immediate details. The mall was scheduled to close at 10 p.m.