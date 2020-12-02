Woman arrested, faces murder charge for Sunday shooting at Orangevale home

Deputies have arrested a 34-year-old woman on homicide charges in connection to a Sunday shooting death in Orangevale, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Shauna Giffin of Orangevale was arrested Sunday night and booked on suspicion of murder early Monday morning, jail records show.

The deadly incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Noel Drive, where deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from a woman who told dispatch she’d shot another resident inside her home, the Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement. Sheriff’s officials previously indicated that a woman had been detained and that witness interviews were being conducted.

Authorities in Wednesday’s statement said the relationship between the suspect and victim, as well as the potential motive, remain under investigation. The identity of the victim, described by the Sheriff’s Office as a male adult, has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives, who do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.