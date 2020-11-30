Man shot dead in Orangevale home. Woman detained, Sacramento sheriff’s officials say

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a woman told authorities she shot a man inside their Orangevale residence on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. from a woman “stating she had shot another resident inside her home” on Noel Drive, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. She was detained outside the house.

Deputies entered the home and located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Fire personnel and deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s identity has not been released. Sheriff’s officials did not indicate an arrest had been made. Homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses as of Monday morning, according to the news release.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

