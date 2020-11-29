2 men gunned down inside home near Executive Airport overnight, Sacramento police say

Two men were shot and killed Sunday inside a Sacramento home, not far from Sacramento Executive Airport, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m., when police were called to a home in the 1400 block of McAllister Avenue in the Freeport Manor neighborhood. The Sacramento Police Department said officers found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds inside the residence. They were pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics.

While there was no description of a suspect, who fled before police arrived, detectives believe the gunman likely knew the victims.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 916-808-5471.

