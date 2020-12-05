Three arrested in connection with shooting death of Lodi liquor store owner

Three Stockton men are facing multiple charges in connection with the murder of Lodi store owner Gurminder Singh Parmar on Nov. 13.

The Lodi Police Department said it had arrested Sheridan Thomas on Nov. 20, Larry Thornton on Thursday and Maleek Carter-Rea on Friday. All three men were booked at the San Joaquin County Jail and are being held without bail.

Thomas, 20, was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Thornton, 19, was charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy. Carter-Rea, 19, was charged with robbery, conspiracy and a parole violation.

A GoFundMe account in memory of Parmar has been created by a person only identified as “T S,” who says they are are “a friend of Gary.”

“Gary was not only a father and a husband, but a great friend to the Lodi community,” says the account’s GoFundMe webpage. “For those of you that knew Gary, you knew that he was a loving, caring, and compassionate man. He was always willing to help out others and lend a helping hand or an ear.”

The fundraising account raised more than $12,000. The funds are said to be for funeral expenses, as well as to help support Parmar’s family and their business.

Tokay Liquors was the scene of another shooting in 2012 when Parmar, 59, shot an unarmed 21-year-old man suspected of shoplifting.

The man, Christopher Driggers, 21, was an Army soldier who allegedly fled the store without paying for beer. He was taken to a hospital and later released. Charges against Parmar were later dismissed.

Lodi detectives said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call 209-333-6873.

