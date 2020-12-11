Fourth suspect, 17, arrested in Lodi liquor store clerk’s killing, police say

A fourth suspect in the killing of a Lodi liquor store clerk has been arrested, according to police.

On Nov. 13, 59-year-old Gurminder Singh Parmar was gunned down while working a shift at Tokay Liquors, on East Lockeford Street, during what law enforcement officials believe was a robbery. Parmar, known as Gary by family and friends, was shot in the chest and died at the scene of the shooting.

Three suspects in the fatal shooting have already been apprehended. The fourth suspect, taken into custody as of Thursday evening, is a 17-year-old boy from Stockton. The Lodi Police Department did not release his name due to his age. He is currently being held in custody in a juvenile hall facility on suspicion of murder and robbery.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed two suspects with face coverings enter the store in what officials suspect was a planned robbery.

The three other suspects, Sheridan Thomas, Larry Thornton and Maleek Carter-Rea, were all charged with robbery and conspiracy, while Thomas and Thornton were additionally charged with murder. Thomas alone was charged with illegal firearm possession, and Carter-Rea was found to be in violation of his parole as well. Those three suspects, two of whom were arrested last week, are all being held at the San Joaquin County jail and are ineligible for bail.

Tokay Liquors has seen gunfire previously. In 2012, Parmar shot an unarmed man who he suspected of shoplifting beer. The 21-year-old Army soldier was hospitalized and later released. Parmar had charges brought against him for the shooting, but they were eventually dismissed.