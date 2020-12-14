Sacramento County man had meth, concentrated cannabis in Placer traffic stop, deputies say

Deputies arrested a Sacramento County man after a traffic stop in Placer County led to the discovery of methamphetamine and some of the materials needed to make concentrated cannabis, sheriff’s officials said.

Shem Ortiz of North Highlands was arrested last week on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possessing meth, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Ortiz, 45, was pulled over by a deputy shortly before midnight on Dec. 7 along Interstate 80 near the Foresthill Road exit. The deputy then learned Ortiz had two warrants for his arrest from Sacramento County.

After questioning Ortiz, the deputy believed there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy searched the vehicle and found meth and several glass pipes.

The deputy also found in the vehicle concentrated cannabis, commonly known as honey oil, two partially used cans of butane and four bags of marijuana in various forms inside a backpack, including marijuana buds, shavings and stems, according to the Sheriff’s Office. These items are typically used to make concentrated cannabis, sheriff’s officials said.

Ortiz also had a large amount of cash in his pockets, but sheriff’s officials did not say how much he had.